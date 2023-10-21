A video of a police official stopping a Pakistani fan from shouting “Pakistan zindabad” during a Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru has drawn criticism online.

The video of the incident, which took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during a match between Pakistan and Australia, has been widely shared on social media.

In the 45-second video, a man in a Pakistan cricket team jersey can be seen arguing with a police official about why he cannot cheer for his team.

The fam asks why shouting “Bharat mata ki jai’ is acceptable but not “Pakistan Zindabad”.

To this, the police official says: “Bharat mata ki jai [is] good, but Pakistan zindabad [is] not good.”

It's shocking and upsetting to see that people are being stopped from cheering "Pakistan Zindabad" at the game.



This totally goes against what the sport is about!#CWC23 #PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/iVnyFlNB09 — Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) October 20, 2023

The fan says that Pakistan is playing and asks what else he is supposed to chant. He then takes out his mobile phone and asks the police official to tell him on video that he’s not allowed to say “Pakistan zindabad”.

The officer moves away after the fan’s demand.

Australia won the match by 62 runs.

Here are some reactions to the incident.

Pakistani Cricket fan, who has come to Support his Team, not being allowed to Cheer for his team by saying Pakistan Zindabad. India is not fit to host any multinational Tournament pic.twitter.com/hKoWtRNQ9c — Joy (@Joydas) October 20, 2023

India is so poisoned that it is unfit to host a global tournament.



Mother of democracy is scared of a Pakistani fan saying Pakistan Zindabad while watching Pakistan's match. pic.twitter.com/Y4Wdj8xWXw — Parth MN (@parthpunter) October 20, 2023