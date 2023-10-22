The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly killing a Swiss woman after she refused to marry him, reported The Indian Express.

The accused, identified as Gurpreet, hails from the city’s Janakpuri area and works as a gemstone dealer. He was arrested a day after the decomposing body of the woman – 30-year-old Nina Berger – was found with burn marks and chained limbs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer said that Berger’s eyes were open and had popped out, suggesting that she may have been strangulated, The Times of India reported.

The police said Gurpreet had met Berger three years ago in Switzerland when he had visited the country to meet a relative.

“The two became close through a common friend circle,” an unidentified police official said, according to The Indian Express. “Gurpreet asked her to marry him, but she said she was already in a relationship. This infuriated Gurpreet and he came back [to India].”

The police said that after Gurpreet returned to India, he convinced Berger to come to Delhi for a vacation. She reportedly arrived in the city on October 11 and stayed at a Janakpuri hotel.

A week later, Gurpreet picked up Berger in a second-hand car and took her to the Vishnu Garden area, according to the police. He allegedly strangled her and fled, leaving the body in the vehicle.

The police said the accused man returned to the spot the next day and found that the body was decomposing.

“Fearing that the stench from the body might attract attention, he drove the vehicle to Tilak Nagar, picked the body and dumped it behind the MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi] school,” an unidentified police official said.

Close-circuit television footage showed two men getting out of a car and throwing the woman’s body behind the school. The police said they are trying to identify other persons who helped Gurpreet.