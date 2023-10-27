The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged ration distribution scam in the state, reported PTI.

The central agency arrested the Trinamool Congress leader in the early hours of the day after questioning him for over 18 hours.

He was later sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till November 6. Mallick fainted inside an overcrowded courtroom and was taken to a hospital in Kolkata for immediate medical care.

The case pertains to alleged corruption in ration distribution during the Covid-19 lockdown, when Mallick was the West Bengal food minister. He presently holds the forests portfolio.

The central agency is investigating Mallick’s links with businessman Bakibur Rahman, who was arrested in the case on October 14, reported The Indian Express. Rahman is accused of having illegally sold rice and wheat from the public distribution system in the open market.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at eight locations, including premises linked to Mallick. The agency also searched the home of the minister’s personal assistant Amit Dey in the North 24 Parganas district.

After Mallick was taken into custody, he said that he was the victim of a “grave conspiracy”. He was later taken to a hospital in Kolkata for a medical check-up, reported PTI.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that Mallick is not in good health and has diabetes. “If he dies, I will file an FIR [first information report] against BJP and ED,” she said.

VIDEO | West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick was taken to Joka ESI Hospital, Kolkata after being arrested by ED in the alleged ration distribution scam earlier today. pic.twitter.com/atkJkjmFHs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2023

The Trinamool Congress chief asked who would run the government if central agencies were to raid the homes of every minister.

“Every morning the houses of the leaders and the ministers across the country are raided,” she said. “Were any of the BJP leaders’ houses raided?”