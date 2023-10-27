Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced five guarantees ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, including a law on the Old Pension Scheme.

The Assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held on November 25. Votes will be counted on December 3.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Gehlot said that if voted back to power, the Congress government will provide free laptops and tablets for first-year government college students. He added that the government will buy cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram under the Godhan scheme.

Gehlot also guaranteed English medium education for every student and smartphones with complimentary internet service for three years to 1 crore women.

This is in addition to the two assurances Gehlot made on Wednesday. The chief minister promised to give women heads of families Rs 10,000 annually in instalments under the Grah Laxmi Guarantee scheme. He said that the number of beneficiaries, who get gas cylinders at the subsidised rate of Rs 500, will be increased to 1.05 crore.

Enforcement Directorate raids

On Friday, Gehlot accused the Narendra Modi government of misusing the Enforcement Directorate.

“You [agencies] have become a political weapon,” he said. “Modi ji, you do not understand, your countdown has begun.”

This came after the agency on Thursday summoned his son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in a case related to alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

The summons were issued after the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids against Rajasthan-based hospitality group Triton Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, Vardha Enterprises Private Limited and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma as well as Rattan Kant Sharma, reported PTI. The agency had seized Rs 1.2 crore cash after these searches.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating Rattan Kant Sharma’s alleged links with Vaibhav Gehlot.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate also conducted raids at properties linked to Rajasthan Congress president and MLA Govind Singh Dotasra and Independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla, reported The Indian Express.

After the raids, the Rajasthan chief minister said in a post on X that such actions take place “daily in Rajasthan because the BJP does not want women, farmers and poor in Rajasthan to get the benefit of the guarantees given by Congress”.