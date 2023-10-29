Actor Matthew Perry, who is best known for his role of Chandler Bing in the US television show Friends, died Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home at the age of 54, The Los Angeles Times reported citing law enforcement officials.

Authorities found Perry unresponsive at his home at 4 am. Unidentified officials told the newspaper that no foul play was suspected and that no drugs were found at the scene. They added that an investigation is going on.

Perry apparently died due to drowning, reported NBC, citing unidentified Los Angeles Police officers.

Matthew Perry, the son of actor John Bennett Perry and former press secretary of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau Suzanne Marie Langford, was born in 1969.

Matthew Perry started as a child actor with guest roles on Charles in Charge, an American TV series. He made his screen debut in A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon alongside late actor River Phoenix.

But the Canadian actor got his big break with Friends alongside actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. The series, which revolves around six close-knit friends living in New York City, ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.

In the show, Perry played an awkward, wise-cracking man, distinguishing himself from the rest of the cast.

Soon, Perry starred in movies such as Fools Rush In alongside Salma Hayek, was part of the ensemble crew of The Whole Nine Yards and its sequel as well as played the role of educator Ron Clark in the television film The Ron Clark Story.

Recognised for his humour, Perry revealed in his autobiography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing his addiction to alcohol and opioids. In his book, he wrote that he had spent more than $7 million to get sober. His substance abuse that led to a colon rupture left him hospitalise once for five months, reported The Los Angeles Times.

In a statement on Saturday, Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced Friends, said that the company is “devastated” by Perry’s death.

“Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family,” it said. “The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”