Seven members of a family died in a suspected mass suicide on Saturday in Gujarat’s Surat, the police said, reported NDTV.

The deceased include three children, their parents and grandparents.

“Six consumed poison and one hanged himself,” Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakesh Barot, told NDTV. “A suicide note has also been found from the spot. After initial investigation, it has come to light that there was some dispute regarding a monetary transaction.”

The man who hanged himself was identified as Manish Solanki, reported The Times of India. Solanki, who used to run a furniture business gave poison to his family members and later hanged himself, Barot said.

He was facing financial problems after borrowers had failed to pay him back the money he had loaned, reported The Indian Express.

His employees were trying to contact him on Saturday morning but when he did not answer calls or did not open the door of his house, his neighbours entered the home by breaking one of its windows.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem for further investigation.