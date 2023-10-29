At least one person was killed and 45 injured in a series of blasts at a convention centre of a Christian religious group in Kerala’s Kochi on Sunday morning, reported PTI.

The explosion occured at a Jehovah’s Witnesses gathering in Kalamassery municipality area. Around 2,500 Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the state had gathered for a prayer session at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, reported The Indian Express.

A witness told reporters that the first blast took place around 9.30 am, five minutes after the prayer session began.

“There was a series of blasts from the stage of the convention hall, which had around 2,000 people,” the witness said, according to The Indian Express. “The three-day convention began on Friday and was slated to be over on Sunday.”

A preliminary investigation indicates that an improvised explosive device may have been used in the blasts, Kerala Director General of Police Shaik Darvesh Saheb told reporters. He, however, declined to say whether the blasts constituted a terror attack.

Blast at a convention center in Kalamassery, Kerala.



- Blast took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses.



- Till now, one killed & several injured.



- The cause of the blast is not known yet. Teams of the NSG & NIA are being sent to Kerala. pic.twitter.com/lQfMc9DTzI — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 29, 2023

A team of the National Investigation Agency has arrived at the site and is collecting evidence. The National Security Guard has also been called to the site to investigate the explosion, reported the Hindustan Times.

Videos on social media show multiple fires inside the convention centre and those attending the event screaming. Fire brigade and police personnel evacuated people from the site, which has now been cordoned off.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) MR Ajith Kumar said that a man named Dominic Martin surrendered to the police in the Thrissur district and claimed responsibility for the blasts, ANI reported. He said that the police are investigating his claim.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the blasts were unfortunate, adding that the situation is being viewed seriously. “Senior officials, including the state DGP [director general of police], have moved to Kochi,” he said, reported The Indian Express. “Among the injured, the condition of two is serious.”

He also spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident, reported the Hindustan Times.

#WATCH | Kerala: Outside visuals from Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery; one person died and several others were injured in an explosion here. pic.twitter.com/RILM2z3vov — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the incident was shocking, reported ANI.

“It is disturbing to note that Kerala is becoming a place where such incidents are happening which are considered a terrorist act,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said. “The home minister has already spoken to the chief minister of Kerala.”