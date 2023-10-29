A Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector was on Sunday injured after suspected militants fired at him in Srinagar.

The inspector, Masroor Ahmad Wani, was shot near the city’s Eidgah area. Unidentified officials told PTI that he was playing cricket with local boys at a ground when he was attacked.

Wani was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical.

Preliminary investigations are said to have indicated that a pistol was used in the shooting. The Resistance Front, an offshoot of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

The area where the policeman was attacked has been cordoned off, and the authorities have filed a case. Visuals released by ANI showed Central Reserve Police Force personnel guarding the area.