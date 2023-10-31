Technology company Apple has issued alert messages to several Indian Opposition leaders and at least two journalists, warning it believed that their iPhones had been targeted by “state-sponsored attackers”.

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Congress Working Committee member Pawan Khera, Congress’ social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on social media platform X that they had received the threat notifications.

Observer Research Foundation president Samir Saran and the Deccan Chronicle resident editor Sriram Karri added that they had received warnings from Apple.

The Wire reported that its founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha also received the alerts.

Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia - get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you. @priyankac19 - you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far . pic.twitter.com/2dPgv14xC0 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 31, 2023

The political leaders, excluding Owaisi, belong to the INDIA Opposition bloc. All of them are critical of the Modi government.

The messages warned them that “if your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone”.

The notification added, “While it’s possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously.”

On its website, Apple says: “Unlike traditional cybercriminals, state-sponsored attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices, which makes these attacks much harder to detect and prevent. State-sponsored attacks are highly complex, cost millions of dollars to develop and often have a short shelf life.”

Was notified by Apple late last night that my iPhone linked to my Apple ID is being targeted … I have implemented the on-device remedial measures suggested by Apple and am reaching out to experts as well …. pic.twitter.com/x9KbvcV1ez — Samir Saran (@samirsaran) October 31, 2023

The Centre is yet to comment on the allegations. But Khera blamed the Union government and Chaturvedi asked if the Union home ministry will investigate the matter.

In July 2021, an investigation by a group of 17 media organisations and Amnesty International had shown that Pegasus spyware was being used for unauthorised surveillance of journalists, activists, and politicians across the world, including in India.

The spyware is licensed to governments around the world by the Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO Group.

In India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prahlad Singh Patel, industrialist Anil Ambani and former Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma were among the potential targets, The Wire had reported.

The Indian government had denied these allegations. Vaishnaw, the Union information technology minister, told Parliament in July 2021 that illegal surveillance was not possible in India.

NSO Group insisted that it sells the software only to “vetted governments” with good human-rights records and that Pegasus is intended to target criminals.

Following the reports, the Supreme Court appointed an expert committee to look into the allegations. In August 2022, the court said that some malware was found on five of the 29 phones that the panel examined. However, it was not clear whether the malware was Pegasus.

The judges had also taken took note of a finding by the panel that the Centre did not cooperate with the inquiry.

In March, the Financial Times reported quoting unidentified persons that the Indian government was looking for spyware that has a “lower profile” than Pegasus. It reported that the Centre was willing to spend up to $120 million to obtain the spyware. The defence ministry had declined to comment on the report, the newspaper said.

This is a developing story and is being updated frequently.