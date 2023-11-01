War on Gaza top updates: Israel attacks refugee camp, at least 50 dead
The toll from the Israeli attacks in Gaza has risen to 8,525 and includes 3,542 children and 2,187 women.
A look at the top developments from Israel’s war on Gaza:
- Israel launched multiple air strikes on a refugee camp near Gaza City on Tuesday, destroying several buildings, the Associated Press reported. While the toll from the attack on the Jabaliya camp is unclear, the director of a nearby Indonesian Hospital told Al Jazeera that at least 50 people have been killed. This includes 19 relatives of an Al Jazeera staff member, according to the broadcaster.
- The Israeli military said that it was conducting strikes on Hamas infrastructure “that had taken over civilian buildings” and targeting senior leadership of the militant group. It said that the strikes killed a senior Hamas commander, a key planner of the October 7 attacks that started the war, besides several other militants. Rescuers are searching for survivors amid the rubble of decimated buildings and those that had partially collapsed. Arab countries Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have issued separate statements denouncing the strikes on the camp, reported AP.
- The toll from the Israeli attacks in Gaza has risen to 8,525, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday, reported Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency. The ministry said that the victims include 3,542 children and 2,187 women. Over 21,500 people have been injured so far. The toll could rise as the ministry said that it has received reports of 2,000 people still trapped under the rubble. In Israel, more than 1,500 people have been killed.
- Families of the victims of the October 7 attack in Israel on Tuesday urged the International Criminal Court to order an investigation into the killings and abductions, Reuters reported. This was despite Israel not being a member of the Hague-based international court and refusing to recognise its jurisdiction. The filings in the matter urge prosecutor Karim Khan to focus his investigation on October 7 actions, including enforced disappearances that the court sees as a crime against humanity.
- Amid the war, Bolivia said on Tuesday that it has severed diplomatic ties with Israel. Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to Tel Aviv for consultations. The South American countries have criticised Israel’s attacks on Gaza and condemned the deaths of Palestinian citizens. The countries have called for a ceasefire with Bolivia and Chile demanding that humanitarian aid be allowed into the zone.
