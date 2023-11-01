A policeman was shot dead by suspected militants on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, said the Kashmir Zone Police.

Head constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar was fired upon outside his home in the Wailoo Kralpora area of Baramulla, the police said in a statement.

Dar was taken to the sub district hospital in Tangmarg where he succumbed to his injuries. “We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture,” said the police.

Injured Police Personnel #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the #martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture. Area has been cordoned off. Search operation going on.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/S8QnHXM5uz — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 31, 2023

This is the third shooting incident in Kashmir in the last three days.

On October 30, a migrant labourer, identified as Mukesh from Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead in Pulwama district’s Tumchi Nowpora. A day earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad was shot at by militants in Srinagar. Ahmad was attacked in Eidgah ground while he was playing cricket.