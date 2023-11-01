Oil marketing companies on Wednesday hiked the prices of the 19-kilogram commercial liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, cylinder by Rs 101.5, reported PTI.

A commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,833 in Delhi and Rs 1,785.50 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, it will be priced at Rs 1,943. The cylinder will be the costliest in Chennai at Rs 1,999.50.

The cost of the 14-kilogram domestic LPG cylinder has been kept unchanged.

This is the second increase in commercial gas prices in the last two months. On October 1, the prices were raised by Rs 209.

Prices of LPG cylinders and all fuels are regulated by oil marketing companies. The rates of both commercial and domestic LPG are revised on the first day of each month.

In August, the price of domestic LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 200. The cylinder costs Rs 903 in Delhi, Rs 902 in Mumbai, Rs 929 in Kolkata and Rs 918 in Chennai. The beneficiaries of the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme, which provides a subsidy of Rs 300, get LPG cylinders at Rs 603 each.

ATF prices

The price of aviation turbine fuel, or ATF, was slashed by 5.79% or Rs 6,854.25 to Rs 1,11,344.92 per kilolitre.

The price cut comes after four rounds of hikes, the latest on October 1, when the fuel price was increased by Rs 5,779.84 per kilolitre.

The price cut is expected to provide substantial relief to the airline industry, as fuel costs account for 40% of an airline’s operating expenses.