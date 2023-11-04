At least 140 people were killed as an earthquake struck the western area of Nepal’s Jajarkot district on Friday night, The Indian Express reported citing Nepalese Prime Minister’s secretariat.

The quake was also felt across northern India, resulting in residents running outside for safety.

Nepal’s National Seismological Centre said the quake had a magnitude of 6.4 but the German Research Centre for Geosciences downgraded it to 5.7 magnitude, reported Reuters. The United States Geological Survey pegged it at 5.6 magnitude.

India’s National Seismological Centre said that the 6.4 magnitude quake was too shallow, originating about 10 km below the earth’s surface. Shallower earthquakes tend to be more destructive.

Aftershocks were also reported from the region.

Delhi: North India shaken by 6.4 magnitude earthquake,People came out of their homes, tremors were felt in Delhi-Patna-Varanasi -Prayagrqj also. #earthquake #earthquakes pic.twitter.com/4bAKvhqGNJ — Ujjwal Rai 🇮🇳 (@U23337) November 4, 2023

The earthquake caused massive destruction, with several buildings collapsing. Officials said the toll can likely rise as they have not been able to contact those near the epicentre in Jajarkot, a hilly district with a population of 1.9 lakh and villages scattered in remote hills.

Ninety nine people were killed in Jajarkot and 38 in neighbouring Rukum West district, both in Karnali province, Reuters reported quoting unidentified officials. The epicentre was in the village of Ramidanda.

At least 20 people have been taken to a hospital, Jajarkot district official Suresh Sunar told Reuters. “I am out in the open myself,” he said. “We are collecting details but due to cold and night it is difficult to get information from remote areas.”

Rescue operation have been hindered by landslides that have blocked several roads making it difficult for workers to reach the affected areas. Helicopters and small planes have been asked to be ready to join the effort.

“The number of injured could be in the hundreds and the deaths could go up as well,” Jajarkot district official Harish Chandra Sharma told Reuters. “Many houses have collapsed, many others have developed cracks. Thousands of residents spent the entire night in cold, open grounds because they were too scared to go in into the cracked houses as aftershocks struck.”

#WATCH | Nepal Earthquake | Houses in Bheri, Jajarkot reduced to rubble in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake last night.



(Video: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/Csb62gGRWo — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal offered his condolences over the loss of life and the severe infrastructural damage. He said he has mobilised all three security agencies for rescue operations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that has “deeply saddened” by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake. “India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance,” he tweeted. “Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery.”

This is the second earthquake to hit Nepal in less than a month. But, no loss of life was reported in the earlier quake.

In 2015, two massive earthquakes had resulted in about 9,000 deaths even as whole towns, old temples and other historic sites were reduced to rubble and a million houses destroyed.

Nepal Earthquake | Visuals from Jajarkot that has been ravaged by the earthquake that struck last night.



Bheri Hospital, Kohalpur Medical College, Nepalgunj military hospital and Police Hospital have been made dedicated hospital for the earthquake-affected. All heli-operators… pic.twitter.com/odRG4vkBwE — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Also read: The devastation in Java shows how dangerous shallow earthquakes can be