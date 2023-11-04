Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Centre will extend its free ration scheme for poor households by five years, PTI reported.

Modi made the announcement while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party at an election rally in Chhattisgarh. The state will vote in the Assembly elections on November 7 and November 17.

The Union government had launched the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in March 2020 in the wake of the first phase of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. It had been launched as a measure to provide relief to citizens whose sources of income got adversely affected due to the lockdown. The scheme was subsequently extended multiple times.

Over 80 crore citizens from priority households get five kilograms of free ration every month under this programme.

In December 2022, the government had announced that the National Food Security Act will subsume the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till December 31, 2023.

