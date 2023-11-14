Top updates: Not expecting anything from India as it backs Israel, says Palestinian diplomat
Hundreds of patients and health workers are trapped inside Gaza city’s largest hospitals amid fighting between the Israeli forces and militants.
A look at the top developments from Israel’s war on Gaza:
- Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Alhaijaa said on Monday that he does not expect any assistance from New Delhi amid Israel’s war on Gaza. “I have called them [the Indian government] many many times,” Alhaijaa told The Indian Express. “They did nothing. So I’m not expecting anything from them.” Referring to the joint communique New Delhi and Washington issued after their ministerial talks on Friday, Alhaijaa added: “We have seen the India-US 2+2 statement where they are supporting Israel...So I’m not expecting anything from India.”
- Hundreds of patients, doctors and health workers are trapped inside Gaza city’s largest hospitals, including Al-Shifa, as fighting between the Israeli forces and militant groups continued around the medical facilities, officials in the region said on Monday. More than 30 patients, including three newborns, have died in the Al-Shifa hospital in the last three days due to the shortage of supplies and electricity, Reuters quoted Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra as saying. Israel has accused Palestinian militant group Hamas of using the hospitals as cover for its fighters. United States President Joe Biden on Monday called on Tel Aviv to protect the civilians stranded inside the hospitals.
- At least 11,100 Palestinians, including 4,609 children, had been killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza till Monday. That is one out of every 200 people in the besieged region, according to The Washington Post.
- The toll of Israeli soldiers killed while fighting militant groups in northern Gaza as part of the ground offensive increased to 46 on Tuesday, The Times of Israel quoted the country’s military as saying.
- At least 42 journalists and media personnel have been killed since the conflict began on October 7, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Monday. This makes the period the deadliest for journalists since the New York-based organisation, which advocates for press freedom, started collecting the data in 1992.
- Five Palestinians were killed in clashes with the Israeli forces around Tulkarem city in the West Bank region, AFP reported.
Also read:
- With India’s callousness towards Palestine, a little bit of the country’s soul has been washed away
- Waiting for a voice note from a doctor in Gaza