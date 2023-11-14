Doctors in Gaza’s Al-Ahli Arab Hospital on Sunday appealed for an immediate supply of medical aid, surgeons, nurses, x-ray technicians and operation theatre technicians to cope with an increasing patient load.

Al-Ahli is witnessing a rush of civilians seeking shelter as the two largest hospitals in the territory – Al-Shifa and Al-Quds – have shutdown following Israeli attacks that began last week.

On October 17, Al-Ahli Hospital too was bombed leading to large number of fatalities but it resumed functioning towards the end of month. The hospital, however, continues to struggle with limited supplies.

Dr Fadel Naim, the head of the orthopaedic department at the hospital, has sent out voice notes over Whatsapp to media groups highlighting massive manpower shortage. “Right now, the only functioning hospital is Al-Ahli hospital, therefore we are receiving huge number of people with complicated injuries,” Naim said.

As he spoke, bombing could be heard in the background.

“Ours is a small hospital, it is not prepared to be a trauma hospital,” Naim added. “We are now modifying ourselves to fit the need.”

Al Ahli hospital is managed by a non-government organisation and has limited specialities like paediatric, orthopaedic, ENT, general surgery and gynaecology. The hospital does not have specialised surgeons to handle complicated trauma procedures.

Naim said on Sunday he received a woman who had undergone caesarean surgery to deliver a month ago, and had now suffered explosion wounds in her abdomen, vagina and rectum. “She needs a complicated surgery, which requires gynaecologist, general surgeon, rectal surgeon,” the doctor said. “We don’t have this specialisation.”

He added: “She has to wait until we find them. This is risky. We may lose her because of the waiting time.”

At 8:10am local time today, MSF was able to reach a member of our team in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza after losing contact during relentless attacks by Israeli forces over the past few days.



Here is what our colleague told us while still inside the hospital:… pic.twitter.com/84UDz0Tj99 — Doctors w/o Borders (@MSF_USA) November 13, 2023

The hospital is also receiving dehydrated children, Naim said. Poor hygiene in refugee camps and in the city is resulting in cases of vomiting and diarrhoea in several children.

He said with so many wounded coming in, the hospital is in dire need of blood supplies. “The central blood bank is in western part of Gaza around Al-Shifa Hospital,” he said. “No body can reach there. We tried many times to go there, but the Israelis shoot at sight.”

This area is surrounded by Israeli tankers.

The doctor said that patients in hospital are in haemorrhage shock and need blood transfusion. “Some patients already died because of lack of blood,” he said.

The hospital is postponing all surgeries that are not life saving. Most injured, Naim said, require orthopaedic procedures and have been kept on hold to give priority to life saving surgeries.

Naim also said that most of the health staff have not met their family for weeks. “Last I saw my family was three weeks ago,” he said. His family is in the southern part of Gaza in a refugee camp.

“If we go to the southern part, it is risky to return to the north,” Naim added. “So most of us decided to not go and we stay in hospital for 24 hours.”

Dr Ghassan Abu Sitta, a plastic surgeon at Al Ahli, told Al Jazeera that the hospital has over 500 wounded and only three surgeons and two anaesthetists.

“We are the only obstetric service in Gaza,” he said. “But we are in short supplies. We have to perform excruciatingly painful procedures on wounds of patients to stop them from becoming infected, and with no anaeshtesia. Because we have such limited supplies, we are saving it for life saving surgeries.”