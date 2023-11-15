India has sought information from the United Kingdom about those suspected to have been involved in violence at the Indian High Commission in London during a pro-Khalistan protest earlier this year, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

On March 19, a group of protestors scaled a part of the High Commission building and one of them attempted to pull down the Indian flag from there. However, a staff member prevented him from doing so and secured the flag.

The protestors were demonstrating against a crackdown by security forces in Punjab against Sikh group Waris Punjab De – led by Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh. Khalistan refers to an independent country for Sikhs sought by some groups.

The National Investigation Agency has requested authorities in the United Kingdom to share specific details about suspects in the March 19 violence case under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, according to The Indian Express. As per the bilateral treaty, either country can approach the other seeking evidence against a person accused of a crime.

In May, a team of the National Investigation Agency visited the United Kingdom and collected evidence about the violence. After the team returned to India, the agency released five videos of the incident, asking people to help identify the suspects.

“To get more details related with the case, a set of 24 queries have been sent under the MLAT in which it has been asked about the protest, organisers of the protest, their credentials, their permission,” The Indian Express quoted an unidentified Union home ministry official as saying.

The National Investigation Agency has also reportedly prepared a separate proposal seeking details from the United States on those suspected of having vandalised the Indian consulate in San Francisco on July 2.

A video of the vandalisation subsequently shared on social media had shown news reports of the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of separatist group Khalistan Tiger Force, in Canada.