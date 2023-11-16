Top updates: UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in Gaza
Israel rejected the legally-binding resolution, calling it ‘disconnected from reality’.
A look at the top developments from Israel’s war on Gaza:
- The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors” across Gaza. This was the Council’s fifth attempt since October 7 to pass such a resolution calling for a humanitarian pause in fighting. The arrangement is aimed at allowing aid and medical supplies to the besieged region. It also called for “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups” in Gaza. While 12 of the 15 members voted in favour of the resolution, the other three – the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia – abstained. Israel, which is not a Council member, rejected the legally-binding resolution, calling it “disconnected from reality”
- Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan called Israel a “terrorist state” and condemned Tel Aviv’s allies in the West for the “genocide” in Gaza. He was speaking to members of his Justice and Development Party during a parliament session. Earlier this month, Turkey withdrew its ambassador to Israel, halting the two countries’ attempts at easing already strained ties. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the remark, calling Erdogan a supporter of the “terrorist state of Hamas”.
- United States President Joe Biden reiterated on Wednesday that a two-state solution is the only viable way to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict. He said that he has made this clear to Netanyahu, adding that a continued occupation of Gaza would be “a big mistake”. Biden clarified that while Washington is working to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas, it will not send armed forces of its own.
- The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday claimed to have found ammunition, combat equipment and a “command centre” controlled by militant group Hamas in the Al-Shifa medical complex. The facility, Gaza’s largest hospital, was raided in the early hours of Wednesday, sparking international concerns about the safety of patients, staff and refugees sheltered there. Citing information about the raid the Israeli forces had revealed so far, the BBC reported that the “controversial operation inside the hospital did not net a major arsenal of weapons”.
- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday that Israel’s war on Gaza is “against the existence of Palestinians”. Abbas made the comment during a speech to mark 35 years since Palestine’s declaration of independence.