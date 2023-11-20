At least two workers died and ten others were injured after an under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed in the Moinabad village in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Monday, reported ANI.

The incident occurred at 10 am in the Kanakamadi area, Rajendernagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagdeeshwar Reddy told the news agency. “One body was recovered and authorities are trying to recover another body from under debris,” he said. “The injured have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Rescue operation is still on.”

The two deceased workers hailed from Bihar and West Bengal, reported IANS.

Further details are awaited.