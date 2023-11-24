A mob stormed the compound of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Manipur’s Imphal on Thursday after a Myanmar citizen with bullet injuries was taken there for treatment, reported Ukhrul Times.

The crowd gathered at the medical institute after hearing rumours that the patient belonged to the Kuki-Zo community.

Manipur has been wracked by deadly ethnic clashes between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kukis since May 3. The violence has left over 200 people dead and nearly 60,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes.

Imphal, where the medical institute is located, is dominated by Meiteis. The community has frequently alleged that the conflict in Manipur is being stoked by Kuki-Zo militants from Myanmar.

Officials said that the Myanmarese citizen, identified as Khoantum, was a resident of Thanan village. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. According to the Assam Rifles, he had been injured in the civil war in his country and walked to the nearest security forces post towards the Indian border for medical aid.

On November 12, clashes erupted between the Myanmar Army and the pro-democracy militia as they attempted to capture key towns, military bases and trade routes near the international border with India’s Mizoram.

The militia is fighting the junta that returned to power following a coup in February 2021. Due to this, Myanmar nationals are again fleeing the country and seeking refuge in India, especially Mizoram. According to the state police, more than 5,000 people have taken refuge in two Mizoram villages along the Myanmar border since the latest violence started.

Nearly 40,000 Chin refugees from Myanmar have crossed over to Manipur and Mizoram since February 2021.