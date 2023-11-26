The Election Commission on Saturday issued a notice to Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the ongoing Assembly polls campaign.

Assembly polls in Telangana will be held on November 30. Votes will be counted on December 3.

The poll body sought Rao’s reply by 3 pm on Sunday in response to a complaint filed by Congress MP Randeep Surjewala. The complaint alleged that the minister, who is the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, violated the code of conduct by visiting T-works, a government office, and using the platform for political activity.

The code is a set of guidelines issued by the election commission that political parties have to follow while campaigning.

On Friday, the Election Commission also issued an advisory to K Chandrashekar Rao, urging him to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct. This was after Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao, the Telangana president of the National Students’ Union of India, Congress’ student wing, alleged that the chief minister made derogatory and provocative comments at a rally in Banswada in Nizamabad on October 30.

The advisory said that the politicians and political parties have been asked to maintain high standards of election campaigning, and that repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct would invite action.