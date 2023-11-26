Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that his government is holding negotiations with an Imphal valley-based insurgent group and a peace accord will be signed soon, PTI reported.

The chief minister told the news agency that the talks were at an advanced stage with an underground organisation. He did not name the outfit.

“We are advancing, and we are expecting to sign a peace accord with one big UG [underground group] very shortly,” Singh said.

VIDEO | Exclusive: "We are advancing, and we are expecting to sign a peace accord with one big UG (underground organisation) very shortly," Manipur CM @NBirenSingh tells @PTI_News.



This is the first confirmation of negotiations being held by the government since ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities broke out in Manipur in early May, according to PTI.

Over 200 people have been killed since the ethnic conflict broke out. Nearly 60,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes. The Kukis are in a majority in the state’s hill districts. The Meiteis dominate the Imphal valley.

