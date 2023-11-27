Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday again accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of trying to strike a friendship with the Bharatiya Janata Party after realising their growing strength in Telangana.

Addressing a rally in Mahabubabad on the penultimate day of campaigning for the Telangana Assembly polls, Modi said he had refused to let Rao align with the BJP because he cannot go against the interests of the people of Telangana.

Telangana will vote in the Assembly polls on November 30.

“And, ever since we have refused, the BRS [Bharat Rashtra Samiti] has never left any opportunity to abuse me,” he claimed.

KCR abuses me because I did not allow him to join NDA.



BJP will never allow BRS to come close to it. pic.twitter.com/TDMEfjogz5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2023

Last month, at a public meeting in Nizamabad, the prime minister had claimed that Rao wanted to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in December 2020. However, Modi said that he had shot down the proposal due to Rao’s “deeds”.

Rao’s son, Minister KT Rama Rao, had dismissed the allegations as “utter lies”.

At Monday’s rally, Modi again targeted Rao saying that the defeat of the “farmhouse chief minister” and the victory of the BJP are bound to happen on December 3, when the counting of votes for Assembly elections will take place.

“People of Telangana have firmed up their resolve to oust the BRS government, which earned notoriety for scams, nepotism and misrule,” Modi said.

He even alleged that the old Telangana Secretariat complex had been demolished due to Rao’s “superstitious beliefs”.

Telangana, known for tradition and technology, has been turned into a state of “superstitions and blind faith”, Modi claimed.

Also read: Can Telangana’s massive cash transfer regime shield KCR from anti-incumbency?