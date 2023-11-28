A group of rat-hole mining experts began manual drilling on Monday evening to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, The Indian Express reported.

A section of the under-construction tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway in the Uttarkashi district collapsed in the early hours of November 12. The tunnel is part of the Char Dham Road Project to build all-weather roads in Uttarakhand.

The rescue operation entered its 17th day on Tuesday. Earlier, an auger machine was being used to drill through the rubble. The machine had drilled through nearly 46 metres of debris and about 10 metres to 15 metres were remaining. However, on November 24, the blades of the auger machine broke inside the pipes, resulting in the rescue work being halted. Subsequently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the rescue teams would have to resort to manual drilling.

On Monday, a team familiar with the rat-hole mining method, accompanied by Army engineers and technical personnel, began manually drilling through the debris. They were able to push through pipes around 0.9 metres further through this method.

Rat-hole mining is a primitive coal extraction method involving digging small tunnels through soil and other debris. Miners will go through an 800-millimetre pipe, drill manually and remove the debris using shovels, NDTV reported.

Parsadi Lodhi, a miner who arrived in Silkyara from Jhansi, said the team has worked with pipes as small as 600 millimetres. “There is around 12 metres of debris and if it is just soil, it will take around 24 hours, but if there are rocks [in the debris] it could take 32 hours or more,” he said.

Mahmood Ahmed, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said that rescuers are simultaneously drilling vertically at a fast pace and have been able to prepare a 36-metre vertical tunnel so far, according to The Indian Express.

Authorities are seeking to vertically drill through 86 metres to create an escape passage for the workers. This is being considered as an alternative rescue method.