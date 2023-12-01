Public sector oil marketing companies on Friday hiked the commercial price of a 19-kilogram cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, by Rs 21 across the country, PTI reported.

One 19-kilogram commercial cylinder of LPG is now priced at Rs 1,796.5 in Delhi, Rs 1,908 in Kolkata, Rs 1,749 in Mumbai and Rs 1,968.5 in Chennai.

This is the second price cut for commercial gas cylinders in since November 16, when their cost was reduced by Rs 57.

However, this followed two months of a steep increase in price. On October 1, the prices were raised by Rs 209, followed by another increase on November 1 when the price was hiked by Rs 100.

The price of domestic LPG cylinders used in home kitchens for cooking remains unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2 kilograms.

The Indian Oil Corporation, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation and the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation regulate the price of cooking gas in India. The price is revised on the first day of each month based on the average international price in the preceding month.

Aviation turbine fuel prices

The price of aviation turbine fuel, or ATF, was slashed by 5.79% on Friday by the oil marketing companies bringing the cost of one kilolitre down to Rs 1,06,155.7, PTI reported.

This is the second price cut after a reduction of 6% on November 1. Together, the cost of ATF has been brough down by almost a third since October 1, a reduction of Rs 29,391 per kilolitre. This is after four successive monthly increases since July.

The price cut is expected to provide substantial relief to the airline industry, as fuel costs account for 40% of an airline’s operating expenses.