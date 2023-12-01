At least 15 private schools in Karnataka’s Bengaluru received bomb threats via e-mail on Friday morning, leading to students and staff members being immediately evacuated, reported PTI.

After receiving the e-mails, the schools informed the police, who arrived at the institutions with bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage check teams.

An unidentified senior police official was quoted as saying by PTI that the e-mails claimed that explosives had been placed on the school premises. However, the police said that no suspicious objects have been found yet.

“We received a call from the command centre and immediately rushed our teams to schools which are located in different parts of the city,” an officer said. “All students and staff have been safely evacuated from the school premises and a thorough search operation is being carried out.”

The officer said that based on a preliminary assessment, the bomb threats seemed to have been a hoax.

Videos being circulated on social media showed a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad inspecting a school in the wake of the threats.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he was shocked about the matter, ANI reported.

“One of the schools is right in front of my home and I came here to inspect this,” he said. “Police said that it seemed like a fake call by some miscreants but they are probing this.”