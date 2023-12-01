The Supreme Court on Friday asked Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin and discuss ways to resolve the impasse over delays in clearing bills, NDTV reported.

The Supreme Court’s direction came after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, said that the governor had referred ten pending bills re-adopted by the Assembly to President Droupadi Murmu.

The bench said that the governor cannot refer bills re-adopted by the Assembly to the president.

The Supreme Court will take up the matter again on December 11.

In October, the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court, accusing Ravi of obstructing the Legislative Assembly from carrying out its duties. In its petition, the state government alleged that Ravi has not only kept several bills pending but has also not sanctioned the investigation and prosecution of several corruption cases.

On November 10, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud observed that the governor’s inaction on bills presented for his assent was a matter of serious concern.” On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly re-adopted 10 bills returned by Ravi.

Telangana, Punjab, and Kerala have also approached the Supreme Court with allegations that governors in these states were stymieing legislative and executive work.