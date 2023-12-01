The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu and the coastal and interior areas of Andhra Pradesh for December 3 and 4.

The depression in the Bay of Bengal will intensify on Saturday and is likely to become a cyclonic storm by Sunday, the weather department warned. At that point, it will be named Cyclone Michaung.

The cyclone will cross northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining southern Andhra Pradesh coasts between Chennai and Machilipatnam around evening of Monday.

These areas will also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from Saturday to Monday, the department said in its weather bulletin.

The National Crisis Management Committee on Friday reviewed preparedness of the state governments and central ministries and departments for the likely cyclone, PTI reported.

The National Disaster Response Force has set up 18 teams for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry and 10 additional teams have been kept on standby.

Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, the Army and the Navy have also been kept on standby, the news agency reported.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also held a review meeting with 12 district collectors and officials on the preparedness ahead of the possible cyclone.