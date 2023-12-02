An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck southern Bangladesh on Saturday, Reuters reported citing the German Research Center for Geosciences.

The epicentre of the earthquake was eight kms from Ramganj in the Chittagong division, Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake was shallow with a depth of 10 kms, the German Research Center for Geosciences said. Shallow earthquakes tend to be more destructive.

Tremors from the quake were also reported from different parts of the country including Rajshahi, Sylhet, Rangpur, Chuadanga, Noakhali and Kushtia, the newspaper reported.

India’s National Center for Seismology said that the magnitude of the quake was 5.6.

The intensity of ground shaking following an earthquake is determined by two factors: its magnitude and distance.