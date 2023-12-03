The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Sunday was ahead in seven out of the nine constituencies where it contested the Telangana Assembly election.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party has won the constituencies of Charminar and Bahadurpura in Hyderabad. Five of its candidates, including the party’s Leader in the Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, are leading in Malakpet, Nampally, Karwan, Chandrayangutta and Yakutpura.

All the seven constituencies are located in the Hyderabad district. The AIMIM had won all of these seats in the 2018 election as well.

The AIMIM candidates who have won the elections are Mir Zulfeqar Ali from Charminar and Mohammed Mubeen from Bahadurpura. The party leaders who are leading are Akbaruddin Owaisi from Chandrayangutta, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala from Malakpet, Mohammed Majid Hussain from Nampally, Kauser Mohiuiddin from Karwan and Jaffar Hussain from Yakutpura.

As per the Election Commission figures at 5.48 pm, the Congress seems poised to end the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s nine-year reign in Telangana. The Congress is ahead in 64 out of 119 seats, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi is leading in 39 constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead in eight constituencies, while the Communist Party of India is leading in one seat.