Mizo National Front leader Zoramthanga on Monday resigned as the chief minister of Mizoram, ANI reported.

He lost the Assembly election from Mizoram’s Aizawl East-I constituency to Lalthangsanga of the Zoram People’s Movement by 2,101 votes.

After resigning from his post, Zoramthanga said he accepted the verdict of the people and hoped that the next government would perform well. He said that his party lost the election because of anti-incumbency and the “Covid-19 onslaught”.

The Zoram People’s Movement won the Mizoram Assembly election, emerging victorious in 27 out of 40 seats. As per the Election Commission’s figures at 4.48 pm, the Mizo National Front had won nine seats and was leading in one more.

#WATCH | Aizawl: Outgoing Mizoram CM Zoramthanga says, "Because of the anti-incumbency effect and the people are not satisfied with my performance so I lost... I accept the verdict of the people and I hope that the next government will perform well... It (the reason) is the… pic.twitter.com/l8mN6aAXfo — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

In 2018, the Mizo National Front party had won 26 out of 40 seats, and the Zoram People’s Movement had won eight seats. Zoramthanga took over as the chief minister on December 15, 2018.

He had also served two terms as the chief minister between 1998 and 2008.