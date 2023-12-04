The Rajya Sabha on Monday permitted Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha to attend House proceedings, bringing his suspension to an end after 115 days, The Indian Express reported.

Chadha was suspended from Rajya Sabha on August 11 after a motion, moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was passed by a voice vote in the Upper House. The motion was introduced following allegations by five MPs that Chadha proposed to include them in a House panel without their consent in violation of rules.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar allowed Chadha to attend House proceedings after Bharatiya Janata Party MP GVL Narasimha Rao moved a motion stating that his suspension till now should be taken as “sufficient punishment”.

After his suspension ended, the Aam Aadmi Party MP thanked the Supreme Court and the Rajya Sabha chairman. On October 30, the Supreme Court had remarked that Chadha being indefinitely suspended from the Rajya Sabha was a cause for serious concern.

My statement on the revocation of my suspension from Parliament today.



आपका बेटा आज से संसद में दोबारा आपकी सेवा में pic.twitter.com/869rRDBylj — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 4, 2023

Chadha was found guilty by the privileges committee on two counts- “intentional and deliberate act of presenting misleading facts to the media, misrepresentation of the proceedings of the council, and affront to authority of the chair; and for including the names of the members in the proposed select committee without their consent.”

The Aam Aadmi Party had proposed forming a Select Committee to consider the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 that gives the Centre power over the Delhi government. He had included the names of Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra, Bharatiya Janata Party’s S Phangnon Konyak, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Narhari Amin and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislator M Thambidurai.

The Rajya Sabha chairperson had suspended the Aam Aadmi Party MP while an inquiry by the Privileges Committee was pending.