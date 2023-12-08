At least six workers died and eight were injured after a fire broke out inside a candle manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Friday afternoon, PTI reported.

The fire broke out inside the Rana Engineering compound near Talawade in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad city.

“We received a call at 2.49 pm about the fire,” Rishikant Chipade, a fire officer with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, said, according to The Indian Express. “It appears that inside the compound, sparkling candles were being manufactured illegally. The highly inflammable raw material may have caught fire and led to a blast.”

He also added that the blast was powerful as the walls of the structure sustained considerable damage.

Five to six fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was doused after an hour.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh told PTI. He said that those injured have been hospitalised in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.