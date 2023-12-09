The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday suspended its Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali for alleged anti-party activities, ANI reported.

“You [Ali] were told verbally many times that you should not make any statement against the party’s ideologies, policies, but despite that you have been continuously doing so,” Bahujan Samaj Party’s National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said in a letter to Ali.

The party, however, did not elaborate based on what alleged anti-party activity it took the action.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) suspends its MP Danish Ali for indulging in anti-party activities: BSP

His suspension on Saturday comes as the MP continues to seek action against the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ramesh Bidhuri who used communal slurs against him inside Parliament in September.

Bidhuri, an MP from South Delhi, made the communal remarks on September 21 during a debate in the Lok Sabha on the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. Bidhuri had called Ali “mullah terrorist”, “pimp” and “katwa”, a slur used for circumcised Muslims.

On Friday, during the Winter Session of Parliament, Ali wore a placard around his neck that read: “Don’t turn victim into culprit”.

Ali was protesting the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha due to allegations in the cash-for-query case.

On December 4, Ali had worn another set of placards that read: “Punish Bidhuri. Save democracy.”

Reacting to his suspension, Ali said on Saturday that the party’s decision is unfortunate.

“I tried to strengthen the BSP with all my hard work and diligence and have never done any kind of anti-party work,” Ali said. “The people of my Amroha area are witness to this. I have definitely opposed the anti-people policies of the BJP government and will continue to do so.”

Ali said that he had raised voice against “the loot of public wealth by a few capitalists” and will continue to do so. “Because this is true public service,” he said. “If doing this is a crime, then I have committed this crime, and I am ready to face the punishment for it. I want to assure the people of Amroha that I will always be at your service.”



Ali is the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha Lok Sabha constituency. He had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He was previously the general secretary of the Karnataka-based Janata Dal (Secular), which is led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

He had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party as part of a political arrangement between the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Mayawati-led party. Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy had said at the time that it was “a thoughtful political decision” made by the two parties to win more seats in the general election.

Ali was reportedly instrumental in forging an alliance with the Congress following the 2018 Assembly elections in Karnataka. He was also involved in seat-sharing negotiations between the two parties for the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

