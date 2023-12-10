Four men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, reported NDTV.

Gogamedi was shot dead by three men at his home in Jaipur on December 5. One of the assailants, Naveen Singh Shekhawat, was also killed in retaliatory firing by Gogamedi’s bodyguard.

The organisation represents Rajput interests and is different from the Rajput Karni Sena that had led violent protests against Hindi movie Padmaavat in 2018. Rohit Godara, a member of the gang headed by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the killing.

On Saturday, the police arrested two alleged shooters – Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji – as well as their associate – Udham Singh in Chandigarh. The police also arrested another man identified as Ramveer Jat in Jaipur for allegedly helping the shooters flee the spot on his bike, reported the Hindustan Times.

Jaipur Additional Police Commissioner Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said that Jat and Fauji were close friends and lived in neighbouring villages.

“After passing Class 12, Fauji joined the Indian Army in 2019-20,” he said. “Whereas Ramveer has studied BSc. from Wilfred College, Mansarovar Jaipur, between 2017 and 2020 and MSc. [mathematics] from Vivek PG College, Kalwad Road, Jaipur, between 2021 and 2023. Ramveer went to the village after giving the final paper of his MSc in April 2023. Fauji had come on military leave.”

A police officer told PTI that the arrested men will be handed over to the Jaipur Police for interrogation.

Multiple teams were formed to find the shooters and police had also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for any information that leads to their arrest.