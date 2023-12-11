The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday named Mohan Yadav, a three-time MLA from Ujjain, as the chief of its legislature party in Madhya Pradesh, paving the way for him to become the state’s next chief minister.

Yadav was the higher education minister in the preceding Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government.

“It is only the BJP which can give such a big responsibility to a small worker,” the chief minister-designate said. “I thank the state leadership and the central leadership. I will take forward the development works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The BJP emerged victorious in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, winning 163 of 230 seats, according to the results declared on December 3. The party had contested the polls without a chief ministerial face, although speculations were rife that Chouhan was eyeing a fifth term.

However, it was Chouhan who nominated Yadav’s name to take over the command from him, reported NDTV.

“Heartiest congratulations,” Chouhan was quoted as saying by ANI after the party’s announcement. “Madhya Pradesh now has its new chief minister, heartiest congratulations.”

