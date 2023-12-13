The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two bills that seek to extend the provisions of the women’s reservation law to the legislative assemblies of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

The two bills are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill states that “as nearly as may be”, one-third of the seats in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly should be reserved for women. Similarly, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill states that “as nearly as may be”, one-third of the seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly should be reserved for women.

The women’s reservation law – officially called the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 – seeks to provide 33 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The law will come into effect after the next Census and subsequent delimitation exercise are carried out to determine which seats are reserved for women.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that the bills on women’s reservation in Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry will enable greater participation of women as public representatives in the law-making process, PTI reported.

He said that “be it the Mughal rule, the reign of aggressors, the British rule or Congress governments,” women have long been denied opportunities and faced injustice.

