In a major security breach in Parliament on Wednesday, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery and opened gas-emitting canisters, PTI reported.

Footage from the Lok Sabha’s close-circuit television camera system showed one man jumping across desks to evade security personnel, and another spraying smoke from a canister. Both of them were later overpowered by MPs and security staff.

After the incident, Lok Sabha legislator Danish Ali said that a visitor’s pass showed that one of the intruders is named Sagar Sharma, adding that he was recommended entry into Parliament by Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mysore Pratap Simha.

There was a major lapse in intelligence and security at the New Parliament, Intruder named 'Sagar Sharma' managed to obtain a visitor pass issued by BJP Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that the canisters were emitting yellow smoke, ANI reported. “One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker’s chair,” he said. “They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001.”

Today’s parliament #SecurityBreach is deeply concerning, not just because it marks the 22nd anniversary of the #ParliamentAttack, but also due to terrorist #Pannun’s threats.





On December 13, 2001, terrorists had entered the Parliament complex and began shooting with AK-47 rifles. The attack left nine persons dead.

On Wednesday, marking the twenty-second anniversary of the attacks, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the security personnel who were killed.

Outside the Parliament complex, the Delhi Police also detained a man and a woman who were protesting with coloured smoke in front of the Transport Bhawan. They were identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), reported PTI.

Later in the afternoon, Speaker Om Birla said that the two persons who entered the Lok Sabha chamber have also been detained and the material with them has been seized.