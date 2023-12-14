Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session of Parliament for his alleged “unruly behaviour and misconduct”.

During the proceedings, Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar named O’Brien and asked him to leave the Upper House for entering the Well of the House and allegedly “continuously shouting slogans gesticulating at the Chair”, reported the Hindustan Times.

O’Brien, along with Opposition members, had been demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement about the security breach in Parliament on Wednesday. Two men were arrested after they jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery and opened gas-emitting canisters.

On Thursday, soon after the House convened at 12 pm after an initial adjournment, Dhankhar again named O’Brien and warned him for his conduct, PTI reported.

Accusing O’Brien of violating the directions of the chairperson and disrupting the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar allowed Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the leader of the House, to move a motion calling for the Trinamool Congress MP’s suspension.

The motion was adopted with a voice vote, PTI reported. Dhankhar then adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm as Opposition MPs protested O’Brien’s suspension.

O’Brien has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2011.