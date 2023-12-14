Hours after taking oath as the new Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced a ban on the use of loudspeakers at religious gatherings and public places beyond permissible decibel limits, reported The Indian Express.

The new chief minister also announced curbs on selling meat and eggs in open spaces.

Yadav, who represents the Ujjain South Assembly constituency, became the chief minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, winning 163 of the 230 seats, according to the results declared on December 3.

He was administered the oath of office on Wednesday, along with his deputies Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.

The order on loudspeakers was passed as the government said that some religious places were using them at volumes exceeding the prescribed limit, reported ANI.

The notification said that loudspeakers could be used or disc jockey events held only in accordance with prescribed norms at any religious place or in public places. The state government has also decided to form flying squads in all the districts to check noise pollution and the illegal use of loudspeakers.

These squads will inspect religious and public places where loudspeakers are used and investigate violations of the rules.

After assuming the chair, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has ordered a ban on the unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious places and other public places. pic.twitter.com/Q4ydVetiLN — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Yadav added that the food department, the police and local urban bodies will undertake a campaign from December 15 to December 31 to implement the curbs on selling meat in the open, NDTV reported.