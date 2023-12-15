The homes of three Muslim men accused of attacking a Bharatiya Janata Party worker were demolished in Bhopal on Thursday, The Indian Express reported. The demolitions took place a day after Mohan Yadav took oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

On December 5, Devendra Singh Thakur, an office-bearer of a BJP wing tasked with reaching out to slum residents, was allegedly attacked with a sword by a man named Farukh during an argument about election results. Thakur sustained deep cuts on his hand in the attack, the police said.

Apart from Farukh, the police have booked four persons in connection with the case on attempted murder charges, The Times of India reported. They are Shahrukh Rain, Sameer alias Billu Rain, Aslam and Bilal Khan.

Manish Raj Singh Bhadoriya, the in-charge of the city’s Habibganj police station, claimed that the demolitions were carried out as violations were found at the homes of three accused persons.

“The men got into a violent confrontation after they taunted each other over the election results,” the official said. “Farukh has a criminal record and charges under the NSA [National Security Act] have been slapped against him.”

While there is no legal provision to destroy the property of anyone accused of an offence, Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state governments have been increasingly resorting to demolishing the properties of accused persons. Many of these drives have been targeted at properties owned by Muslims.

Ujjain authorities demolish allegedly illegal meat shops

In Ujjain, the city civic body demolished meat shops that were allegedly being run without permission, ANI reported.

Additional Commissioner Radheshyam Mandloi said that action was taken against ten shops that were allegedly selling meat in the open in the Nagziri area.

The demolitions followed an announcement on Wednesday by the new chief minister that curbs would be placed on selling meat in open spaces.