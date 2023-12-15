Bharatiya Janata Party leader and first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma was sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan on Friday.

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as deputy chief ministers by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda were present at the ceremony, held at the Albert Hall in Jaipur.

Among the others who attended the event were Sharma’s predecessor and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

On December 3, the BJP had emerged victorious in the Rajasthan Assembly election, winning 115 of 199 seats. Sharma won the Sanganer seat, defeating Congress’ Pushpendra Bhardwauj by 48,081 votes.

VIDEO | Bhajan Lal Sharma takes oath as chief minister of Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/EFWUXlDGLk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 15, 2023

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai also took oath as the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

