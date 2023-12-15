An undertrial prisoner was shot dead by two assailants on the premises of the Danapur court in Bihar’s Patna on Friday, reported NDTV.

The Patna Police said that Abhishek Kumar also known as Chhote Sarkar was lodged in the city’s Beur jail for about a year on murder charges.

“Just when Abhishek Kumar was taken for being produced before a court, an assailant started firing at him,” Rajiv Mishra, Patna senior superintendent of police, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. “But he was overpowered by an armed constable. But there was a second assailant, who was in the crowd and he started firing at Abhishek Kumar.”

Mishra said that one of the assailants was also shot at and is currently getting treated. Both the assailants are from Muzaffarpur, he said.

“More information would emerge,” he said. “It is too early to come to a conclusion about the motive. More persons could be involved in the case.”

Four bullet shells have been recovered from the court premises. The senior superintendent of police said that security at the premises is a matter of concern.

He said that although two constables accompanying Kumar acted swiftly in this case, there is a “need to discuss court security”. In 2019, a police officer was shot dead and another was grievously injured outside the Danapur court after being attacked by a group of men.

Kumar is accused in eight murder cases, two extortions, three Arms Act cases and two miscellaneous cases.