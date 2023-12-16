The Delhi Police on Saturday told the Patiala House court that the six persons who conspired to breach Parliament’s security wanted anarchy in the country to get their “illegal demands met”, reported Bar and Bench.

In a security breach in Parliament on Wednesday, two men – Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma – had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery and one of them sprayed smoke from a canister. Two others – Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde Outside Parliament, Azad and Shinde opened smoke canisters and shouted “stop dictatorship”.

All of them, including the alleged mastermind Lalit Jha, had been arrested and sent to police custody.

Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, appearing for the Delhi Police, made the remarks on Saturday seeking police custody of a man named Mahesh Kumawat, who was arrested earlier in the day in connection with the case.

Singh told the court that a conspiracy was going on for nearly two years and the accused persons held meetings in Delhi, Gurgaon and Mysore.

He said that Kumawat was involved with Jha in destroying the evidence, reported Bar and Bench.

Kumawat, however, told the court that he was not informed why he was arrested and that the first information report is in English, a language he does not understand as he has only studied till Class 9.

Singh argued that the police did explain the reason for his arrest.

After hearing arguments, Kumawat was sent to seven days of police custody.

Unemployment behind breach: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the reason behind the security breach in Parliament was unemployment and inflation caused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies.

In a social media post, Gandhi again criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government about unemployment in the country.

“Where are the jobs?” he asked. “The youth are desperate – we have to focus on this issue, give jobs to the youth. There has definitely been a security lapse, but the reason behind it is the country’s biggest issue – unemployment!”