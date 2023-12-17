The police have arrested one person for allegedly raping a 20-year-old Dalit woman in a moving bus while another accused is on the run, reported The Indian Express on Saturday.

The woman was assaulted in the intervening night of December 9 and 10 when she boarded a bus from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. She was travelling to Jaipur in Rajasthan.

While one of the accused identified as Aarif has been nabbed, Lalit is absconding.

A first information report was registered on December 10 against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376D (gangrape) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

Assistant Commissioner of Police Phoolchand Meena, the investigating officer in the case, told The Indian Express that as all the seats in the bus were occupied, the two accused told the woman that she could sleep on a seat inside the driver’s cabin.

“Prima facie it appears that both the accused took turns to rape her,” said Meena. “As one of the duo committed the crime, the other drove the bus. After a while, a passenger went to the driver’s cabin and asked the driver to stop the bus for a toilet break. It was at this point that he spotted the woman and suspected foul play.”

He alerted others on the bus. The passengers reportedly roughed up both drivers, following which, one managed to escape.

“Thereafter, one of the passengers in the bus, who is also a driver by profession, drove the bus to Jaipur.” said the police official.