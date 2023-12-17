Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the security breach that took place in Parliament earlier this was sad and worrying, but added that it should not become the subject of “squabbling or protests”, Dainik Jagran reported.

In an interview with the Hindi newspaper, Modi said that the seriousness of the breach should not be underestimated at all.

“The Speaker is taking necessary steps with full seriousness,” the prime minister said. “The investigating agencies are investigating strictly. It is equally important to carry out a deep investigation into who the elements behind this are, and what their intentions are.”

On December 13, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery and opened gas canisters. Outside Parliament, a man and a woman opened smoke canisters and shouted “Stop dictatorship”.

The police apprehended them and later booked them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the security breach.

A day after the breach, 14 Opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session for alleged unruly behaviour and misconduct as they demanded a discussion of the incident.