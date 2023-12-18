BJP books ‘Donate for Desh’ domain, redirects Congress crowdfunding campaign to its own website
This means that internet users who click on the link donatefordesh.org are sent to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s donation page.
Amid the Congress’ announcement of its crowdfunding initiative “Donate for Desh”, the Bharatiya Janata Party has booked a domain name that mentions the campaign, the Economic Times reported.
This means that internet users who click on the link donatefordesh.org are redirected to a page on the BJP’s website through which people can donate to the saffron party.
Further, pro-BJP portal OpIndia also acquired a domain name that mentions the name of the Congress campaign, due to which the link donatefordesh.com redirects to the website’s donation page. The Congress eventually finalised the link donateinc.in for its crowdfunding campaign.
A domain name is a unique address used to access websites.
Social media users remarked that the Congress’ failure to book the domains reflected a failure of planning.
Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while launched the campaign, had urged people to join the fight against unemployment and rising costs, PTI reported.
He donated a sum of Rs 1,38,000 from his salary to the fund to kickstart the “Donate for Desh” campaign.
Kharge said that under the campaign, the party will seek donations from small donors. “If you keep working by depending on the rich, then tomorrow, we would have to agree to their programmes and policies,” he added.
However, Amit Malviya, the chief of the BJP’s social media cell, alleged that the campaign would “turn out to be nothing but another attempt to siphon off public money and enrich the Gandhis”.