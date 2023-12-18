A Thane court on Monday granted bail to three persons, including the son of a senior Maharashtra bureaucrat, who were arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and trying to mow her down with a car, The Indian Express reported.

The three persons who got bail on Monday were Ashwajit Gaikwad, Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge. Ashwajit Gaikwad, who is affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, is the son of Anilkumar Gaikwad, the managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

The police filed the case under bailable sections on the basis of a complaint by a woman named Priya Singh. The woman said that she had gone to meet Gaikwad at a hotel in the city’s Ghodbunder Road area, but the two had an argument, PTI reported.

Singh claimed that when she tried to take her belongings from Gaikwad’s car, the person who was driving the car tried to mow her down.

The woman also claimed that she had been in a relationship with Ashwajit Gaikwad but did not know that he was married. Gaikwad, however, claimed that she was only a friend, and alleged that she was trying to extort money from him, according to The Times of India.

The police on Sunday filed a case against Gaikwad, Patil and Shedge under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. They were arrested on Sunday.

On Monday, lawyer Baba Sheikh, representing the accused men, filed an application before a magistrate, saying that all the charges against them were bailable, and that the police did not need their custody for interrogation.

Singh’s lawyer, on the other hand, asked why the police had not invoked attempt to murder charges under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

The court granted them bail and directed them to furnish a bond of Rs 15,000 each.