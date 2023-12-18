The Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case, The Indian Express reported. He has been asked to appear before the agency on Thursday.

This is the second time that the Aam Aadmi Party chief has been summoned. He was earlier asked to appear before the agency on November 2, but he skipped the summons.

Kejriwal had then told the Enforcement Directorate that he could not appear before it as he was travelling for campaigning ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections.

The Enforcement Directorate’s case is based on a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation that has alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party modified the liquor excise policy to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.

The Enforcement Directorate has also claimed that members of a so-called South Group had paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party through businessman Vijay Nair.

Two senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders – Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh – are currently in jail in connection with the case. The party and its leaders have denied the allegations.