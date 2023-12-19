Authorities in Manipur imposed Section 144, which prohibits large gatherings, in the Churachandpur district on Monday evening after a fight broke out between two tribal groups, both part of the Kuki-Zo community at Thingkangphal village.

While it is unclear what triggered the fight on Monday, there have allegedly been differences between the tribes that make up the Kuki-Zo community over what name should be given to the mass burial site in Churachandpur. A mass burial is scheduled to take place at the site on Wednesday.

A central security official posted in Manipur, who did not wish to be identified, told Scroll that there was a “clamour for credit”. One group wanted the mass burial site to be named as the “Kuki-Zo martyrs cemetery”. The other wanted the name to include “Kuki-Zomi-Mizo-Hmar”.

“Curfew has been imposed and the situation is under control now and there have been few minor injuries,” the official said.

The curfew will remain in place until February 18. Internet services have also been suspended in the district.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since early May. Over 175 people have been killed since the ethnic conflict broke out, according to police records. Nearly 60,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes.

On November 28, the Supreme Court directed the Manipur government to ensure a dignified burial or cremation of all those killed in the ethnic violence.

On December 14, bodies of 64 persons who were killed in the ethnic clashes between the Kukis and the Meiteis were handed over to their families. Of these, 41 bodies that were in the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences and Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal were brought to the Churachandpur district, while 19 were taken to Kangpokpi. The bodies had been lying in mortuaries since the ethnic conflict broke out.

After the violence on Monday, the Zomi Students’ Federation, a group that represents the interests of the Zomi people, announced an “indefinite emergency shutdown” in Churachandpur district.

Also read: From ‘self-rule’ call to setting the narrative, how ITLF has become new Kuki-Zo voice in Manipur